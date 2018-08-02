'It was a mess': 8 people hurt after three-car smash

There has been a crash on Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay.

Garry Meredith

UPDATE 10.35am: IT'S still not clear what sparked a three car pile-up on the road into Byron Bay this morning.

But local resident Garry Meredith captured a dramatic image from the incident, which shows a dark-coloured utility flipped on its side, coming to rest on top of other cars.

Mr Meredith said he was heading west on Ewingsdale Rd when he came across the crash just before 9.30am.

With an ambulance visible in his rear-view mirror and Highway Patrol cars coming toward him, Mr Meredith said it appeared all occupants were out of the vehicles at that time.

But he said eastbound traffic was at a standstill as a result of the crash, and was backed up to the previous roundabout.

"I've got no idea how it happened," he said.

"It was kind of a mess."

Mr Meredith said other passersby had stopped to help those involved.

Police have been approached for comment.

UPDATE, 10.20am: A VEHICLE flipped and leaked fuel during a crash near Byron Bay this morning.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said their crews had left the scene on Ewingsdale Rd just before 10am.

They rendered the scene, near Byron Bay Hospital, safe within about 30 minutes.

"One vehicle was on its side with some fuel leaking," he said.

"Our crew was there for fire protection and they made sure the scene was safe."

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

Original story: TRAFFIC is at a standstill after a multi-vehicle crash near Byron Bay.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said three ambulances had been called to the scene on Ewingsdale Rd.

He said one person had been taken to the nearby Byron Bay Hospital with unknown injuries.

"In total we looked at eight people, none of them with any serious or life-threatening injuries at this stage," he said.

He said no people were trapped but traffic remained affected.

"Eastbound traffic is at a standstill and westbound traffic is moving slowly," he said.

Witnesses at the scene have posted warnings about the smash on social media, including images showing a utility flipped on top of another vehicle.