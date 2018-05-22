8 outstanding Lismore students honoured at gala event

A GROUP of outstanding Lismore TAFE students were recognised at the TAFE NSW Lismore Student Awards last week.

The elite group of high achievers took to the stage in front of 150 family members, friends, teachers and employers.

TAFE NSW Regional General Manager Susie George said the students were ready to make "a real contribution” to the economy and prosperity of the region.

She said TAFE NSW qualifications give students practical skills and valuable work experience and allows them to tap into thousands of employer connections TAFE has across the state.

"It's evident from the commitment and high level of achievements that TAFE NSW is definitely 'a plan A' for the students,” Ms George said.

Major winners at the Student Awards ceremony were:

. Robyn Butler Award, Jacklyn Pulley, Certificate I in Spoken and Written English

. Student of the Year, Jali Hawkins, Certificate III in Information, Digital Media and Technology

. Student of the Year, Ishka Folkwell, Diploma of Screen and Media

. Design Student of the Year, Kussi Saville, Advanced Diploma of Graphic Design

. Visual Arts Student of the Year, Anna-Marie Wallace, Advanced Diploma of Visual Arts

. Outstanding Commitment to Learning Award, Cornelia Adams-Armfield, Certificate II in Retail

. Trainee of the Year, Claire Bryant, Certificate III Business Administration

. The Monty Award, George Johnson, Certificate II Pharmacy.