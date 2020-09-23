8 new artists confirmed for Bluesfest 2021

Some of the new artists announced to Bluesfest 2021.

Some of the new artists announced to Bluesfest 2021.

EIGHT new Australian artists have been added to the Bluesfest 2021 line up.

The new additions to the line up are:

The Church are an Australian alternative rock band formed in Sydney in 1980.

1. The Church: This Australian alternative rock band formed in Sydney in 1980. Initially associated with new wave, neo-psychedelia, and indie rock, their music later came to feature slower tempos and surreal soundscapes reminiscent of dream pop and post-rock.

With new members introduced, the band are recording their 25th studio album, 40 years after their formation, and will perform at Bluesfest for the first time in 2021.

Australian singer Kate Miller-Heidke. Pics: Supplied.

2. Kate Miller-Heidke: Trained as a classical singer at the Queensland Conservatorium, Kate has performed at the Metropolitan Opera in New York and several roles for the English National Opera. Her debut opera as a composer, The Rabbits, won 4 Helpmann Awards including Best Score and Best New Australian Work. With her collaborator Keir Nuttall, she has written the music and lyrics to Muriel’s Wedding: The Musical, which premiered at the Sydney Theatre Company and played throughout 2019 in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The Living End are an Australian punk rock band from Melbourne, formed by Chris Cheney, Scott Owen and Andy Strachan. Photo by Cybele Malinowski

3. The Living End: Formed in 1994 and since 2002, the line up consists of Chris Cheney (vocals, guitar), Scott Owen (double bass, vocals) and Andy Strachan (drums). The band rose to fame in 1997 after the release of their double A-sided single, Second Solution / Prisoner of Society, which peaked at No. 4 on the Australian Singles Chart and went on to sell triple platinum. They have released seven studio albums and two reached the No. 1 spot on the Australian Albums Chart - self-titled album (1998) and State of Emergency (2006).

The Angels, Adelaide rock band 2020 line-up. Picture: Supplied.

4. The Angels: Contemporaries of AC/DC and Rose Tattoo, the Angels are among the longest-lasting and most beloved bands ever to emerge from the Australian pub circuit.

Their first single, Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again was an instant hit – and set The Angels on their loud and proud rock journey.

Thirteen studio albums, eight Top 10 albums, 17 Top 40 singles, The Angels are synonymous with Aussie pub-rock. Featuring Dave Gleeson (Screaming Jets) on lead vocals and still run by founding members John Brewster and Rick Brewster, The Angels will play their first Bluesfest show in 2021.

Two-time Aria Hall of Fame inductee Ross Wilson performs to a crowd of thousands with his band Ross Wilson and the Peaceniks at the Taste of the Huon festival at Ranelagh. Picture: Patrick Gee

5. Ross Wilson and The Peacenicks: From Daddy Cool to Mondo Rock and as a solo artist with no less than 26 ARIA Top 40 hits to his credit as a singer, songwriter and producer, Ross Wilson is one of Australia’s most awarded, respected and well-known artists.

Natalie Pa'apa'a – Blue King Brown

6. Blue King Brown: Blue King Brown is an Australian live urban roots & reggae powerhouse act. Their cross-generational groove and socially conscious sound is lead by the multi talented, relentless energy of Nattali Rize.

Jeff Lang. Photo: Supplied

7. Jeff Lang: This will be the 15th Bluesfest performance for Australian guitarist-songwriter-vocalist-producer Jeff Lang, who made his Bluesfest debut in 1994. He has built a reputation for making startling music that is accomplished, intricate, gutsy, melodic and loaded with soul. Often taking unexpected turns, he has consistently inspired his audiences by creating a stylistically diverse catalogue of over 30 albums.

In 2020, Lang published his first book, Some Memories Never Die, a memoir of gigs where the pay was akin to blood money, reflections on how the road’s twists and turns can be lightened by the presence of fellow travellers and occasionally darkened by them too.

Kara Grainger

8. Kara Grainger: From her inner city beginnings in the town of Balmain, Sydney Australia, she has since performed and toured in Japan, Indonesia, India, Switzerland, Germany, the UK, and the USA. Grainger has been based in Nashville and returns to Australia after a long stint abroad.

These artists join the long list of previously confirmed musicians, such as Bon Iver, Tash Sultana, Jimmy Barnes, George Benson, Patti Smith, The Teskey Brother, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire, Michael Franti. Kool and the gang, Morcheeba, LP, The Hussy Hicks, Dami Im, Ash Grunwald and many more.

The event will be held at Tyagarah on April 1 – 5. Tickets are on sale now.