Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TENDER AWARDED: Ballina Shire Council has awarded the tender for construction of the Ballina Indoor Sports Centre. Pictured is an artist's impression of the centre.
TENDER AWARDED: Ballina Shire Council has awarded the tender for construction of the Ballina Indoor Sports Centre. Pictured is an artist's impression of the centre. Contributed
Council News

$8 million tender awarded for new sport centre

3rd Oct 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA Shire Council has awarded the tender for construction of the Ballina Indoor Sports Centre to Bennett Construction Pty Ltd.

The $8m tender will see a state-of-the-art two-court indoor sports facility that will adjoin another two-court facility currently under construction by the NSW Department of Education on the Ballina Coast High School site.

Mayor David Wright said this is "great news for Ballina Shire community."

"It means we can commence works as soon as possible as Bennett Construction is already on site building the Ballina Coast High School project."

The new council-built facility will house two indoor sports courts, spectator areas, operations room, foyer/reception areas, multi-purpose meeting space, kitchen space, first aid room, change rooms and amenities.

The council-constructed two-court facility will be available to the community during school hours and the entire four-court facility will be available for the community to use outside of school hours.

The project has development approvals in place and is expected to be open by Christmas next year.

Go to ballina.nsw.gov.au for more.

ballina coast high school ballina shire council bennett constructions northern rivers council
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Which town will get the nbn next?

    premium_icon Which town will get the nbn next?

    News ABOUT 4600 homes and businesses in eligible towns will be able to connect to a service delivered over the NBN access network by February 2019.

    GRAPHIC: Child has surgery after stepping on hidden firepit

    GRAPHIC: Child has surgery after stepping on hidden firepit

    Health The Pottsville child was walking along the banks of Cudgera Creek.

    Woman charged after glassing man at Ballina pub

    premium_icon Woman charged after glassing man at Ballina pub

    News Man taken to hospital after glassing incident

    Outrage after ducklings killed by 'disgusting' driver

    Outrage after ducklings killed by 'disgusting' driver

    News "I just don't understand how someone could deliberately do that"

    Local Partners