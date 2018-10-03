$8 million tender awarded for new sport centre

TENDER AWARDED: Ballina Shire Council has awarded the tender for construction of the Ballina Indoor Sports Centre. Pictured is an artist's impression of the centre.

BALLINA Shire Council has awarded the tender for construction of the Ballina Indoor Sports Centre to Bennett Construction Pty Ltd.

The $8m tender will see a state-of-the-art two-court indoor sports facility that will adjoin another two-court facility currently under construction by the NSW Department of Education on the Ballina Coast High School site.

Mayor David Wright said this is "great news for Ballina Shire community."

"It means we can commence works as soon as possible as Bennett Construction is already on site building the Ballina Coast High School project."

The new council-built facility will house two indoor sports courts, spectator areas, operations room, foyer/reception areas, multi-purpose meeting space, kitchen space, first aid room, change rooms and amenities.

The council-constructed two-court facility will be available to the community during school hours and the entire four-court facility will be available for the community to use outside of school hours.

The project has development approvals in place and is expected to be open by Christmas next year.

