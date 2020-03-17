8 key players who could change the cricket finals

Lismore Workers all-rounder Hamish Clacher will be a key man for his side in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League semi-finals. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

WITH the Far North Coast LJ Hooker cricket semi-finals set to be held this weekend, we take a look at two of the key players from each team, and how they may impact the competition.

Charles Mitchell, Trent Bennett: Casino RSM Cavaliers

Opening batsman Charles Mitchell finished the season as the leading run-scorer in both formats of the competition.

He scored a combined 860 runs which included centuries against Alstonville, Cudgen and Murwillumbah.

Bennett has been a rock in the middle order in recent weeks, his scores of 63 and 44 not out helped seal a finals spot in must-win games over Lennox Head and Pottsville.

Jason Caught, Hamish Clacher: Lismore Workers

Lismore Workers have enjoyed a fairytale return to the top grade this season with captain Jason Caught leading them to a second placed finish and home semi-final at Oakes Oval.

Caught has taken 39 wickets and played a key role batting in the lower order.

Clacher is a power hitter who is capable of big scores and provides Caught with an experienced bowling option in a young side.

Caleb Ziebell, Pat Rosser: Cudgen

NSW Country all-rounder Caleb Ziebell dominated with the bat scoring 150 runs the last time his side played Pottsville.

He is still the best player in the competition and should have plenty of confidence in his team after strong performances in the back half of the season.

All-rounder Pat Rosser is a former NSW Country all-rounder and provides another x-factor with his match-winning ability.

He scored 121 not out in the first Twenty20 game of the year and followed that up with a 99-run effort against Lennox Head.

Jayden Hoare, Mika Ekstrom: Pottsville

South African import Mika Esktrom has had an outstanding season and finished the competition rounds as the top wicket taker with 43 to his name.

He had eight and nine wicket hauls in two games this season while captain Jayden Hoare (619) was the teams leading run-scorer.

Hoare scored one ton and five half centuries from opening bat.

Pottsville looked like the team to beat in the first half of the season but have dipped in form at the back end of the competition.

SEMI-FINALS THIS WEEKEND

Lismore Workers v Casino RSM Cavaliers at Oakes Oval, Lismore

Cudgen v Pottsville at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.