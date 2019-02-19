8 free events at the Byron Surf Festival 2019

CULTURE: The Byron Bay Surf Festival is a five-day non-competitive event focused on celebrating surf culture, creativity, innovation, environment and sustainability.

CULTURE: The Byron Bay Surf Festival is a five-day non-competitive event focused on celebrating surf culture, creativity, innovation, environment and sustainability.

THE 2019 Byron Bay Surf Festival kicks off today in a five-day event that does not only include lots of surfing, but features sustainability, music, art, cinema and culture.

This year's line up of special guests include surfing World Champions, female leaders, inspiring musicians, photographers and artists.

Here is a list of free activities part of the event:

Tom Carroll 1980- 1985 Photo Collection

At the McTavish Factory, 91 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay on Wednesday, February 20, 6pm.

Around the same time Carroll was dominating the surfing world in the 1980s, he was also packing his trusty camera and capturing the lifestyle of a Pro Surfer in that era.

See Tom Carroll's personal collection of images from a bygone and wild era, and listen in as he personally takes audiences through his archives, projected on the big screen.

Also showing will be the National Geographic short film Salt in the Blood, featuring Tom Carroll, followed by live Q&A, hosted by Sean Doherty.

BBSF Photo Competition and Exhibition

At the McTavish Outpost Store, 29 Fletcher St, Byron Bay on Thursday, February 21, 5pm.

The exhibition will feature all the winners of this year's BBSF Photo Competition.

Guest judges, Byron Bay professional photographers Craig Parry and Ming Nomchong, will be on hand to unveil the winners and present the prizes in three categories: Grommets, Hobbyist and Pro.

Fluoro Friday

At The Pass, Brooke Drive, Byron Bay, on Friday, February 22 from 6.30am.

Dress fluoro and funky. Go surfing and support mental health whilst sliding the curl with a bunch of like-minded legends. Bring the crew for a fun and memorable morning.

Twilight Surf Art Markets

At Dening Park, Bay St, Byron Bay on Friday, February 22, from 3pm to 9.30pm.

The afternoon will start with the Twilight Surf Art Markets featuring a range of local and international vendors. There will be food and beverage trucks followed by live music before the annual Sunset Cinema.

Byron Bay Surf Festival Art Show

At Lone Goat Gallery, 28 Lawson St, Byron Bay on Friday, February 22, from 5.30pm.

Live tunes by Jess Pumphrey will accompany the works of Nanda Ormond, Luke Day, Filippa Edghill, James McMillan, Jaleesa Vincent, Kentharo Yoshida, Duncan Macfarlane and Ted Grambeau.

Sunset Cinema

At Dening Park, Bay Street, Byron Bay, on Friday, February 22 from 6.30pm.

Opening with an Indigenous Welcome to Country, a surprise acoustic music set, followed by a short film and then, the Australian premiere of documentary Trouble, the Lisa Anderson Story by Chas Smith.

Surf Art Markets

At Dening Park, Bay Street, Byron Bay, on Saturday, February 23, from 9pm to 4pm.

Live Music from Tay Oskee, Nick Cunningham amd Sophie Ozard.

The Surf Art Markets will showcase our region's best shapers, art, designers, eco-friendly apparel brands, food vendors, live music and more. From yoga to live Q&A's at The Yurt, sustainability chats, this will be a free, family-friendly event.

Freestyle & Stoke Surf Session

At Wategos Beach, Byron Bay, on Sunday, February 24, from 8am to 3pm.

The best Sunday 'funday' of the year, at one of Byron's most loved beaches.

The Freestyle & Stoke Surf Session will feature some of surfing's best and most eccentric sliders, brand new progressive wave-riding categories and the inaugural McTavish Trim.

For more information on ticketed and free events visit byronbaysurffestival.com.au.