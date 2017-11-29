8 exciting infrastructure projects coming to Kyogle

IT'S been a huge year for Kyogle Council, as they smashed through their significant infrastructure backlog.

Now looking into the new year there are some more exciting projects and works already underway in the local government area sure to turn residents heads.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said better infrastructure will greatly benefit and support the region.

"Kyogle overall is ready to grow, we've got new buildings going up and we've got investment in the area,” Cr Mulholland said.

1. Six bridges on Gradys Creek Road

Three have been completed and one will be open before Christmas.

Cr Mulholland said she thinks everyone is looking forward to the completion of those bridges.

"It was great to get the funding and I think six bridges in the time frame it has been delivered is a fairly good result,” she said.

2. Flood damaged bridges replaced

Bridges damaged in the March flood will receive a much needed face lift in the new year.

Collins Creek has already been completed, McLellands Road is in progress, while Sawpit contractor is engaged and starts after new year, Williams Road tenders to the council in December.

Cr Mulholland said they are a priority for Kyogle Council.

3. Upgrade of Kyogle Memorial Hall

Kyogle Memorial Hall will be receiving its facelift in the new year.

On August 2, Page MP Kevin Hogan announced the $540,000 revitalisation of the hall, which will be halved between local council and the Federal Government.

"Work includes the reinstatement of the building's original entrance from the main street, alterations to the first floor area to create a space for an art gallery and cultural area, a new lift, new display areas to showcase the historic features of the hall and its uses over time, new lighting and a sound booth in the main auditorium,” Mr Hogan said.

Cr Mulholland was excited to see the joint council and government project begin its revamp.

"This is a great investment in our cultural precinct which will allow the relocation of council's Roxy Art Gallery and reinstate the front entry to the KMI (Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall),” she said.

4. Kyogle Museum

Work at the Kyogle Museum have finally commenced.

Kyogle Historical Society Treasurer Tom Fitzgerald said he was extremely excited as the group have been waiting a long time to get their own space.

"We are building a historical museum, which will feature art decor lighting and will house historical records and artefacts including a large range of aboriginal artefacts,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

"It will also feature numerous items of historical value collected over the years, including 6000 photographs of events and happenings in the district.”

The Museum is located on Bloore Street Kyogle.

Residents can an expect official opening when it is completed.

5. Kyogle Rural Fire Services building

The relocation of the Kyogle fire station is well under way.

RFS Northern Rivers Superintendent Michael Brett said Kyogle was desperately in need of the revamp as the old station has outgrown its needs.

The new station was estimated to cost just under half a million dollars.

"This is more centrally located, you've got SES on the same site so we've got that sort of emergency services precinct,” Supt Brett said

Supt Brett said the new station should be completed mid next year.

6. Vision for Villages

Focus groups for Kyogle Council's Visions of Village Life projects have started their meetings.

Meetings commenced this week in the Kyogle LGA area's of Bonalbo, Woodenbong, Old Bonalbo, Wiangaree, Tabulam and Mallanganee.

"What do they want to see happen there? It might be something like toilets, more shade, they might want to invest in public art or upgrade footpaths,” Cr Mulholland said.

"I think it is going to be a very productive exercise, with tangible results.”

7. Sealing of main roads

The initial sealing program rolled out on Lillian Rock Road and Toonumbar Dam Access Road which were completed in recent weeks.

Next on the council's agenda are Collins Creek Road, Afterlee Road, and Blackhorse Road which are expected to be finished after Christmas.

"We are doing really well in terms of obtaining funding for our roads,” Cr Mulholland said.

"It is quite exciting to see the amount of money coming our way.”

8. Community infrastructure projects

Under the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Program, Kyogle Council has completed, and was still working on, a variety of projects.

Including: Kyogle amphitheatre stage, labyrinth, caravan park cabins, outdoor gym, gardens and trees for the Kyogle main street, and new amenities and other improvements for the Woodenbong camp ground