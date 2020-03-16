7th Heaven star dead at 21

Lorenzo Brino, who played one of the young Camden twins on 7th Heaven, has died at the age of 21.

The former child actor lost control of his car and struck a pole, reports The Sun.

According to TMZ, Lorenzo was driving his Toyota Camry in San Bernardino, California, at approximately 3am when the accident happened.

The quadruplet was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the accident happened a week ago, his identity was only confirmed on Sunday.

News started to break when Lorenzo's friends and family posted tributes to the California native.

His sister, Mimi, posted on Instagram: "To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it's true when people say 'gone but never forgotten.' Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement.

"You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years.

"Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side.

"Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I'll love you forever."

Lorenzo appeared on the popular show 7th Heaven and played twins Sam and David Camden.

The young actor and his two brothers played the roles and were in constant rotation.

He first appeared as a newborn in 1999 and was a main character until the show's finale in 2007.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission