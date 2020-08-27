$7M to create largest composting centre on Northern Rivers

Marking the start of work on the $7 million organics processing facility at the Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre are Tweed Shire Council Director Sustainable Communities and Environment, Tracey Stinson, Councillor James Owen, Member for Tweed Geoff Provest, Soilco General Manager Charlie Emery and (at back) from Soilco Shane Morgan, Tony Emery and Lance Jeffrey.

THE sod has been turned on a $7 million green project for the Tweed promising new jobs and less waste going into landfill.

A new organic processing facility will turn green organic waste into compost will be constructed and operated by Soilco Pty Ltd at the Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre.

The facility will be the largest organic processing plant on the Northern Rivers.

Capable of dealing with nearly 21,000 tonnes of food and garden organics (FOGO) annually, the facility is due to be operational by September 2021.

Soilco general manager Charlie Emery said collected FOGO is currently being transferred to outside the shire.

"We are also looking to work with local businesses and food producers, such as hotels and resorts in the area to help them better manage their green waste," he said.

"Once the facility is up and running, the council will be able to process its own food and green waste, right next to the existing recycling and landfill centre."

The facility will function as an enclosed composting facility and include features like a 99KW solar power system, expected to offset 22 per cent of the facility's power consumption.

Rainwater will be captured for processing operations and all wastewater generated in the processing of organics will be reused in the composting process.

Mayor Katie Milne said it was a step towards the council's long term 'zero waste' commitment.

"The introduction of the green organic bins has reduced household waste to landfill by approximately 20 per cent and this modern facility will play a key role in the council waste management plans for the next 50 years," Cr Milne said.

She said the compost product would be available for local households, farmers, businesses, developers and use in the council's parks.

"It will also help to reduce the council's transport and logistics costs, streamline our services and create employment at a time when job creation and innovation is vital for the Tweed," Cr Milne said.

Soilco will operate the facility for 10 years, the option to extend for an extra five years.