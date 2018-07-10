$7M DEBT: Highway workers still waiting to be paid

A section of the Pacific Highway upgrade in 2018

A section of the Pacific Highway upgrade in 2018 Contributed

THE Labor candidate for Ballina has called on the State Government to act on more than $7 million in outstanding payments over the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Asren Pugh said a State Government inquiry held five years ago handed down a suite of recommendations that could have prevented the situation, where 23 subcontractors have been left with unpaid invoices.

Ostwald Brothers went into liquidation in August last year with a debt of about $60 million.

The company's liquidator, Price Waterhouse Coopers, last month announced it would be resigning from the position amid an impending merger with PPB.

He said while some of the 44 recommendations were implemented, others were not.

"The government had an inquiry five years ago regarding this very thing," Mr Pugh said

"The government has implemented dome of those recommendations but not all.

"If they had just implemented those recommendations then this wouldn't have happened and the money would have been paid."

Mr Pugh said he had spoken to some of the subcontractors who were still awaiting payment for their work on the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

"Some of them have had to sell their houses," Mr Pugh said.

"In my view it's now up to the government to step in," he said.

The office of Roads Minister Melinda Pavey has been approached for comment.