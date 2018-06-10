Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Samuel Welsh and Teale Howie star in the 78 Storey Treehouse.
Samuel Welsh and Teale Howie star in the 78 Storey Treehouse. Contributed
Whats On

78-Storey Treehouse on stage for family fun

10th Jun 2018 11:15 AM

THEY'RE back, and they're coming to Lismore, when the premiere stage adaptation of The 78-Storey Treehouse plays.

Andy and Terry's treehouse just keeps on growing.

With yet another 13 levels, it's now got a Scribbletorium, a high-security potato chip storage facility (guarded by one very angry duck) and even an open-air movie theatre.

In this adaptation, Andy and Terry are going to be famous.

The legendary Mr Big Shot has arrived to make a Hollywood blockbuster. But when his first step is to fire Andy and replace him with a monkey - well, a gibbon named Mel Gibbon - the battle is on.

 

kids
kids file

Will the Treehouse Blockbuster ever get made? Who will win the battle of Andy and Terry? And why are those mysterious spy cows turning up everywhere?

The team behind the hit adaptations of The 13-, 26-, and 52-Storey Treehouses have come together once again to bring Andy Griffiths' and Terry Denton's bestseller The 78-Storey Treehouse to life on stage for a national tour.

 

Tim Carroll and Freya Pragt will star in the 78 Storey Treehouse, based on a book by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton.
Tim Carroll and Freya Pragt will star in the 78 Storey Treehouse, based on a book by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton. Contributed

The best-selling, award-winning series of books by much-loved duo Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton has inspired children across Australia to let their imaginations run wild; The 78-Storey Treehouse book was Australia's fasting selling book ever on release.

The 78-Storey Treehouse has been short-listed for the Indie Book Awards 2017and ABIA Book of the Year for Younger Children 2017.

Related Items

78 storey treehouse childrens entertainment lismore lismore city hall northern rivers entertainment whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Ballina to get a new, safer playground

    premium_icon Ballina to get a new, safer playground

    News RIVERBANK playgound concerns to be addressed with a makeover.

    A truth that will not be stolen, on stage

    A truth that will not be stolen, on stage

    Whats On A new take on Harrison's classic play anoput the Stolen Generations

    • 10th Jun 2018 11:45 AM
    Lismore woman takes out prestigious art prize

    Lismore woman takes out prestigious art prize

    News Northern Rivers artists have shone in the biennial competition

    A day in the life of a newsroom

    premium_icon A day in the life of a newsroom

    News The workings of a 21st century media outlet

    Local Partners