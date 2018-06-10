78-Storey Treehouse on stage for family fun

THEY'RE back, and they're coming to Lismore, when the premiere stage adaptation of The 78-Storey Treehouse plays.

Andy and Terry's treehouse just keeps on growing.

With yet another 13 levels, it's now got a Scribbletorium, a high-security potato chip storage facility (guarded by one very angry duck) and even an open-air movie theatre.

In this adaptation, Andy and Terry are going to be famous.

The legendary Mr Big Shot has arrived to make a Hollywood blockbuster. But when his first step is to fire Andy and replace him with a monkey - well, a gibbon named Mel Gibbon - the battle is on.

kids file

Will the Treehouse Blockbuster ever get made? Who will win the battle of Andy and Terry? And why are those mysterious spy cows turning up everywhere?

The team behind the hit adaptations of The 13-, 26-, and 52-Storey Treehouses have come together once again to bring Andy Griffiths' and Terry Denton's bestseller The 78-Storey Treehouse to life on stage for a national tour.

Tim Carroll and Freya Pragt will star in the 78 Storey Treehouse, based on a book by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton. Contributed

The best-selling, award-winning series of books by much-loved duo Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton has inspired children across Australia to let their imaginations run wild; The 78-Storey Treehouse book was Australia's fasting selling book ever on release.

The 78-Storey Treehouse has been short-listed for the Indie Book Awards 2017and ABIA Book of the Year for Younger Children 2017.