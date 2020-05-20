$77K in sports grants announced
THE first 17 sports clubs benefited by the NSW Government’s Local Sports Grant Program latest round of funding in Northern NSW has been announced.
Tamara Smith MP, Member for Ballina announced $77.5k in funding for 17 clubs in the
Ballina electorate.
“While we all acknowledge that the health of our community has been the top priority over the past few months it is fair to say that not being able to play team sports has been hard,
particularly for young people, and it’s been hard on the volunteers who keep those sporting
clubs going.” Ms Smith said.
“I’m particularly pleased to support Byron Bay Football club’s project to increase the
participation of girls in sport through the Girls Miniroos Football Carnival.
“The Ballina Netball Association Umpires will now be able to undertake important training,
development and mentoring through Netball NSW.
“This funding will support the Alstonville Amateur Swimming club to participate in regional
and higher-level meets.” Ms Smith added.
Ballina electorate – Local Sport Grant Program Successful Applicants
- Northern Rivers Outrigger Canoe Club Inc – Paddles, safety equipment, new boats: $8,033
READ MORE: Canoe club can’t believe how fast police resolved theft
- Richmond River Sailing Club – Training boats: $5,000
- Alstonville Football Club Inc – Coaching certificates for Alstonville coaches: $2,000
- Byron Bay Football Club – Girls Only Football Carnival: $5,000
- Byron Bay Football Club – FFA C License course for SAP and high performance coaches: $2,000
- Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club Inc – NRDW L0 Coaching Development Program: $2,000
- Ballina Netball Association – Umpire and umpire mentor development: $800
- Alstonville Amateur Swimming Team – Travel Assistance: $5,000
- Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley Football Club – Uniforms and equipment for football inclusion program: $4,125
- Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley Football Club – Subsidised registration fees for
players with special needs: $5,000
- Wollongbar Alstonville Rugby Club Inc – Subsidies costs for junior rugby
players to attend a regional carnival and national training Camp 2020: $5,000
- Mullumbimby Tennis Association Inc – Mullumbimby Tennis Club wheelchair access ramp repairs: $3,897
- Ballina Petanque Club Inc – Additional piste (playing area): $10,000
- Wollongbar Warriors: Sports access and equipment founding project $3,455
- Ballina Outrigger Canoe Club Inc – To do a canoe for two: $4,400
- Ballina Hockey Club – Safety netting behind goal areas: $6,865
- Byron Bay Basketball Association Inc – Support for under 14 girls representative team:
$5,000.