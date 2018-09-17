Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An extra 12,000 jobs could be created if the Newstart welfare payment is lifted, according to a new report. Picture: iStock
An extra 12,000 jobs could be created if the Newstart welfare payment is lifted, according to a new report. Picture: iStock
Politics

Push to raise Newstart allowance by $75 a week

by Claire Bickers
17th Sep 2018 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCOTT Morrison is being urged to raise the Newstart welfare payment by $75 a week after economists found it would create an extra 12,000 jobs and inject $4 billion into the economy.

Deloitte Access Economics has found that increasing the payment, which is currently less than $40 per day, by $10.67-a-day or $75 per week would lift consumer spending and in turn create an extra 12,000 jobs, lead to wage rises of 0.2 per cent and boost the economy by $4 billion.

It also found regional areas of Australia would benefit most from the government raising the payment.

Scott Morrison has been urged to lift the Newstart welfare payment by $75 a week, after a report found it would provide a boost to the economy. Picture Kym Smith
Scott Morrison has been urged to lift the Newstart welfare payment by $75 a week, after a report found it would provide a boost to the economy. Picture Kym Smith

The Australian Council of Social Service, which commissioned the Deloitte report, is now redoubling its calls for the Prime Minister to increase Newstart.

"The message from the economists at Deloitte is clear: lifting Newstart and reducing poverty and inequality is resoundingly good for the economy," ACOSS chief executive Cassandra Goldie said today.

She called on the government to boost the payment, currently $545.80 a fortnight, by $75 per week as "a matter of urgency".

"Not only is it the right thing to do as a matter of social justice, it will provide the necessary economic boost regional economies so desperately need," Dr Goldie said.

Deloitte's report found increasing the Newstart payment would cost the federal government $3.3 billion per year, only slightly less than the expected financial gain.

Dr Cassandra Goldie from The Australian Council of Social Service said it was a Newstart boost was a “matter of urgency”. Picture: John Appleyard
Dr Cassandra Goldie from The Australian Council of Social Service said it was a Newstart boost was a “matter of urgency”. Picture: John Appleyard

And the number of extra jobs created was expected to slip back to around 4400 by 2024-25 and to 500 jobs by 2029-30.

But the report noted that the welfare payment increase, which would benefit Australia's poorest people who mostly live in regional areas, would likely deliver better national outcomes in health and reduced crime.

It also noted that countries with higher levels of inequality tend to have lower economic growth over time.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has previously committed to reviewing the Newstart payment if Labor wins government.

economy federal politics newstart welfare

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Girl, 8, critical after being hit by car

    BREAKING: Girl, 8, critical after being hit by car

    News THE girl's mother was performing CPR as ambulances arrived at the scene near Lismore.

    • 17th Sep 2018 11:42 AM
    Footy grand final or a wedding? It was an easy choice

    premium_icon Footy grand final or a wedding? It was an easy choice

    News Love is in the air for these Lismore Swans sweethearts

    • 17th Sep 2018 11:00 AM
    Meet the new owners of this Lismore newsagency

    premium_icon Meet the new owners of this Lismore newsagency

    News "The customers here have welcomed us so well - it's unbelievable”

    'It's terrible': More trees hit in poisoning attack

    premium_icon 'It's terrible': More trees hit in poisoning attack

    News Garden expert from Sydney visits site of Lismore tree poisonings

    Local Partners