$750,000 worth of cannabis seized at North Coast property

TWO men have been charged after police allegedly located more than $750,000 worth of cannabis plants in a home on the state's North Coast yesterday.

Officers from the Tweed/Byron Police District Target Action Group commenced an investigation into the large-scale cultivation of cannabis plants at a property in Burringbar.

About 9.30am yesterday, officers executed a search warrant at the home where they allegedly located 188 cannabis plants being grown hydroponically, 2.5kg of cannabis leaf and a small amount of cannabis seed.

Two men, aged 38 and 70, were arrested at the property and later charged at Tweed Heads Police Station with cultivate prohibited plant greater than indictable quantity, supply prohibited plant greater than indictable quantity, possess prohibited plant, and supply/possess prohibited drug.

They were both refused bail and will appear in Byron Bay Local Court today.