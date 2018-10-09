$75,000 to help stop 'drunken violence'

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin, Attorney General Mark Speakman, Byron Shire Council General Manager Mark Arnold and Byron Shire Deputy Mayor Basil Cameron inspecting the plans for new lighting on Jonson Street.

A PLAN to install more street lights in Byron Bay's CBD has received $75,000 in funding from the State Government, in an effort to reduce violence.

The funding, which will be provided to Byron Shire Council, was announced today by Attorney General Mark Speakman and Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin.

The project will improve lighting in Jonson Street from the Byron Street to Browning Street intersections.

"Improving lighting in one of the darker sections of Byron Bay's main street will discourage drunken violence and other anti-social behaviour,” Mr Franklin said.

"It will also make it easier to detect criminal behaviour when it occurs so that offenders can be dealt with appropriately by the police and the courts.”

Mr Speakman said the government had provided grants to the council over the past four years, resulting in extensive improvements to lighting in crime hotspot areas in Byron Bay's CBD, including on busy streets and in car parks.

Over the same period, non-domestic violence assaults in the Byron Shire have fallen by almost 16 per cent, from 300 in 2014 to 253 last year.

"While significant inroads have been made in combating drunken violence, assaults are still happening too often in Byron Bay's entertainment precinct,” Mr Speakman said.

"We want all locals and tourists to feel safe when they're having a night out and high-quality lighting is critical to reducing concern about crime.”