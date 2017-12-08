Byron mayor says govt has 'head in the sand' on tourism

New figures have reaffirmed tourism as the Byron Shire's number one industry.

Update 3.30pm: BYRON Shire Mayor Simon Richardson said the State and Federal Governments "have their heads in the sand" about tourism in the shire.

Cr Richardson said Destination Byron's visitor economy figures for the Byron Shire highlight the "absolute, critical need" for both governments to intervene and support the shire manage its "unstoppable wave" of 2.1 million tourists annually.

He said the $722 million visitor expenditure across the shire placed it in a unique position for additional support to alleviate the pressure off its small, 31,556 population.

"We are the jewel of tourism for NSW outside Sydney," he said.

"We can't be supported like another coastal town."

He said continued pressure on the shire's roads, traffic water and waste would lead to an eventual community snap, projecting "anti-tourism demonstrations" could erupt around the community.

He speculated Tourism NSW wouldn't want "go away tourists" spray-painted around Byron Bay.

Original story 11.40am: TOURISM has been cemented as Byron Shire's number one industry with new figures estimating visitors generate $750 million every year.

Destination Byron revealed its latest figures for the year ending June 2017, which show the visitor economy directly and indirectly supports upward of 5000 full-time equivalent jobs.

The organisation's vice-president, Jeremy Holmes, labelled Byron Bay as the "hero" of the shire with the majority of the 2.1 million visitors soaking up the sun in what is arguably Australia's most popular beach getaway.

Mr Holmes said that's a about a five per cent increase on projections from the previous financial year.

The visitor economy snapshot was commissioned by Destination Byron, collated using the most resent research data from Tourism Research Australia, Destination NSW reports and Byron Shire Council.

Overall, Mr Holmes said the data "from a business and economic perspective is very positive and strong".

Visitors from around Australia were hailed by Mr Holmes as the "bread and butter" of the shire's visitor economy over those staying from overseas.

The data showed domestic tourists account for an estimated two thirds of visitor nights and almost 75 per cent of the visitor expenditure (excluding international day visitors) for the year ending June.

In a breakdown of tourist spends, domestic travellers indulge most in wining and dining with combined $166 million at restaurants, takeaway eateries as well as wine and other alcoholic beverages.

Destination Byron also pointed out many Australians are swapping overnight stays with day travel with an estimated 1.1 million domestic tourists opting to enjoy a day trip. It said the shift may be aided by improved vehicle access from South East Queensland in recent years.

But the data suggested many tourists still opt to enjoy an extended stay with 831,000 Aussies and 274,000 internationals estimated to visit for an average of 3.6 days and 7.3 days respectively.

Mr Holmes said the data may facilitate discussions between the three tiers of government to attract funding for infrastructure upgrades to help maintain the shire as a premier tourism destination.

While Mr Holmes said the tourism data couldn't be broken down for each town in the Byron Shire, he said driving dispersal of Byron Bay's visitors would be a main focus in to the future.

He said the data could eventually be used to "drill down" to identify "weak points and hotspots" to help strengthen the shire's tourism strategy in driving more consistent visitor growth throughout the region.