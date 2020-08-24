74km/h gusts: Lismore shivers through windy weekend

It was a very windy weekend on the Northern Rivers. Picture: Jonathan Ng

It was a very windy weekend on the Northern Rivers. Picture: Jonathan Ng

MASSIVE winds roared through Lismore over the weekend with the Bureau of Meteorology saying gusts reached up to 74km/h.

The wild winds were one of the main reasons people in Lismore would have felt the chill, with the temperature recorded at 21 degrees but it would have felt closer to 12.5 degrees, according to BoM.

“During most of the (Saturday) afternoon, you would have been averaging 40km/h (winds) and gusting up to the 60km/h mark quite often as well,” a BoM spokesperson said.

“There was even a gust up to 74km/h on Saturday afternoon.”

“On Sunday, it was 20 degrees but feeling like 11 degrees, it was still windy and the winds were around 40km/h gusting up to 50 to 60km/h.”

BoM said the reason behind the winds was a low pressure system which travelled up from the south.

“It was low pressure system to the south of Australia and it had a front go through which was a real tightening of the pressure gradient which meant the winds go very strong as that cold front moved through,” the BoM spokesperson said.

“That wind along with the cold front which came through is what made it feel bitter.”

BoM says relief is on the way though, with warmer temperatures arriving towards the end of this week.

“We’re expecting temperatures to gradually increase during the week getting to around 23 degrees by Friday and Saturday.”