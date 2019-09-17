$74b resources boom to bring 80,000 jobs

A MINI resources boom will inject $74 billion into the economy and create 80,000 new jobs in the sector over the next decade if new technology is embraced and developed locally, a report will reveal today.

It will tout that automation, analytics and robots can be used to create a new wave of jobs in the resources sector, instead of being job-killers they are often seen as.

But the report warns that if the new technology is handled wrong and strong local supply chains aren't developed it will instead put 265,000 jobs and $32 billion at risk.

Automation, analytics and robotics will be behind a new wave of jobs and investment for the resources sector if properly embraced, a new report has found. Image of the Byerwen Coal Mine in Central Queensland.

According to the Staying Ahead of the Game report, a joint report of National Energy Resources Australia and METS Ignited, the jobs will not only come from developing and supplying new automation technology to the mining industry, but in the advancements helping companies to expand.

While it still predicts a loss of 40,000 frontline mining and energy jobs by 2030, it argues this will be more than offset by 69,000 new jobs in the supply chain and another 53,000 new jobs in the wider economy.

If the technology is not developed and produced in Australia the jobs instead will go offshore, the report warned.

Industry Minister Karen Andrews said the automation and robotics technology would open up new opportunities in the resources sector if it was embraced.

"Queensland is a resource-rich state and relies heavily on the revenue generated, that's why it's so important we ensure the industry is embracing new technologies to help them grow and create new jobs," she said.

Industry Minister Karen Andrews says the resources industry needs to embrace technology to create new jobs. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

She said mining, oil and gas faced an extremely competitive global market and the technology was needed to keep Australia ahead of the world.

"I know how important mining and the resources industry are and this report reinforces how important they are for our economy now and into the future."

The report found that self-driving trucks, wireless sensors monitoring pipelines and equipment repairing robots were likely to disrupt the resources sector like the internet had retail and banking.

"Australia cannot turn a blind eye to this development," the report stated.

"New technologies will create new opportunities for primary firms to be more productive and internationally competitive, to discover and access new resources and to expand."

"If Australian equipment, technology and service suppliers are unable to support miners and energy producers in their drive to automate large parts of their operations, these producers will be forced to import advanced equipment and services, seriously shrinking the economic opportunity for Australia," the report stated.