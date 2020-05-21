744-lot North Lismore proposal unaffected by court ruling

CONFUSION has emerged over the status of other residential developments planned for the North Lismore Plateau following a NSW Land and Environment Court ruling last week.

The decision has put a stop to a 433-lot residential development led by Winten Property Group.

Winten plans to either appeal the decision or submit a new development application.



The Plateau North Property Group, which is planning a 744-lot residential development in the area a public statement, reaffirming its interest in the project.

“It is important for the local community to understand that a proposed major residential development on the North Lismore Plateau is not part of, nor associated with the Figtree Estate development managed by the Winten Group which was the subject of a Land and Environment Court decision last week,” Plateau North Property Group spokesman Tony Riordan said.

“This major residential development proposed by a consortium of local landowners is the largest residential development in the history of Lismore and it is still on track for land release in 2021.

“The development is not impacted by the recent court decision. This is a local development, by local people, for local people that has been meticulously planned and it is still in the process of seeking development approval.”

Plans for a massive residential development at North Lismore unaffected by Mickey Ryan's court case with Winten, a nearby developer. Picture: RCS Group

Lismore City Council also owns land at the southern end of the plateau which has been rezoned, however they have not submitted a development application.

Development of the council land depends on having access through Winten’s residential development, and aside from that the court ruling is unlikely to impact any future bid to develop the council-owned land.

Meanwhile, Plateau North Property Group landowners, who live locally, lodged their Development Application with the council in October 2019, after five years of preparation.

The property group contends the development is likely to generate more than 200 jobs per year in construction works and associated supporting service industries over a 15-year period.

Along with the 744 residential lots, the plans include 28 deferred residential lots, two neighbourhood business lots, 13 public reserves, 45 new roads and all infrastructure including managed open space, parklands, environmental rehabilitation and landscaping.