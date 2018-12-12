74 local students get jobs with the council

Richmond Valley Council's award-winning Youth Employment Strategy (YES) goes from strength to strength with another 14 local high school students joining the ranks in 2019.

The latest crop of trainees and apprentices brings the total to 74 local youths given the opportunity to live and work in their community.

YES was formed in 2013 in response to providing more youth employment opportunities, as well as the need for the council to future-proof its workforce.

Positions are created based on the interests of young residents, and include: business administration; civil construction; electro technology; engineering; fabrication; finance; horticulture; management; planning and development; mechanical; sport and recreation; stores; welding; and water operations.

General manager Vaughan Macdonald said the council was an employer of choice within the local community and would continue to develop and promote YES to attract a diverse workforce reflective of the community profile.

Mr Macdonald said YES levelled the playing field for school leavers, and put young people's talents to new and creative purposes which benefited all.

He said by gaining skills, dependence on welfare was reduced, and having a stable income and job also reduced social risks.

"Employment remains the top priority for our community, particularly youth employment to retain our talent and future leaders in the region," Mr Macdonald said.

"Local government can offer fantastic job opportunities and the ability to progress careers where you perhaps couldn't in other places."

Mr Macdonald said Council started using the apprenticeship and traineeship system in 1999 with a single engineering apprenticeship and to date had more than 150 employees who received their training under this arrangement.

He said Council firmly believed that, together, young and mature employees were assets to the organisation, and could offer support to one another through meaningful interaction.

He said this success would not have been possible without the right training.

"Council is a great believer in nurturing new employees straight from high school, as it will not only generate a great talent pipeline into the organisation, and provide valuable progression opportunities from within, but will also ensure knowledge is transferred, and skill loss is managed," Mr Macdonald said.

Council works cohesively with Southern Cross University, North Coast TAFE, State Training, and VERTO Apprenticeships Centre to help deliver its annual training plan.

In delivering YES over the past five years Council had identified that many young women assume trades were more suitable for men, or they did not have the skills or knowledge, when this was not the case at all.

Mr Macdonald said Council would like to break down this barrier by providing a welcoming opportunity specifically to encourage young women and increase their understanding and experience.

He said Council trialled a Try a Trade Week program earlier this year to encourage young local women's interest and knowledge of working in a trade at Council.

"The majority of our tradespeople are men, and while we have had some success in attracting some talented young women to trade work, we would like to build on this and encourage more," Mr Macdonald said.