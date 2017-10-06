$73,000 for our charities thanks to eclectic event

THE Nudge Nudge Wink Wink events are held at the Billinudgel Hotel.

RAISING $73,385 thus far for local charities across 19 events, Cunning Stunts' Nudge Nudge Wink Wink eclectic events continue to set the bar.

The last event was the biggest yet, with $10,500 raised for Mullumbimby and District Neighbourhood Centre Inc.

A facebook message from MDNC read "I'm speechless! Also a little teary (in a good way). Thank you to everyone who makes this happen. 100% goes into More Than A Meal. We do 12,500 meals per year and your contribution is very awesome indeed! We aim to nurture community members, connect them to services and others in community. Everyone deserves a good feed and to feel valued in community. Thank you Cunning Stunts for your very very significant contribution.”

The ticketed monthly event running from September - June brings the community together in an all-inclusive way, whilst raising much needed funding for beloved and deserving local charities that help improve the lives of Northern NSW residents.

Tickets for the events have been selling out in less than a week.

Cunning Stunts was founded Lord Sut aka Darren Sutton - who is also the resident DJ at the events - as a desire to do something different and unique for the good of the wider community.

He got his partner on board, as well as two other friends.

Event Publicist, Laura Peck said the team of four behind Cunning Stunts are "really committed to making a difference in the community”.

"The ethos underlying nudge nudge wink wink events, is in a sense that we put it on for the community to raise funds for organisations helping the community (but) it is the community putting those funds forth...it forms a cycle of giving and receiving,” Ms Peck said on the event's success.

From left, Sarah and Darren Sutton (aka Lord Sut), Dale Stephen (aka DJ Brevil) and Laura Peck are the Cunning Stunts team behind Nudge Nudge Wink Wink parties.

"We bring together collective artistic skills, knowledge and community spirit to create awareness and generate funds for incredible local charities that tirelessly devote themselves to supporting and helping Northern NSW residents achieve a better quality of life.”

Ms Peck said there are more things on the horizon for Cunning Stunts, with a number of surprises planned in addition to nudge nudge wink wink.

"We are cooking up some surprises and events for our audiences for later this year and next year.

"We feel very humbled and honoured, we are thrilled with the support of our charity events from the community,” she said.

For November's charity gig, all profits are to be donated to new group Compass Charity, a youth driven initiative of Claire Cottone (CC The Cat) and Headspace Tweed Heads.

Compass is a network of community leaders, members and service providers uniting to provide safety, support, acceptance and celebration for LGBTIQAP+ young people in the Northern Rivers, Tweed and the Southern Gold Coast.

Fundraising at their events is raised through ticket sales, vendor and attendees' donations, merchandise sales and the selling of raffle tickets, with 100% of profits donated to local charities.

To ensure you get advance notification of ticket sales, sign up to their e-newsletter at http://www.cunningstunts.com.au/subscribe/