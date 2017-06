ABOUT 9.20am on Thursday 22nd of June 2017 Police executed a search warrant at a Flamingo Place, Tweed Heads.

Police seized what they will allege will be over 1.28kg of cannabis and $1025 in cash.

A 72-year-old woman was arrested and charged with two counts of supply of a prohibited drug, possession of a prohibited drug and dealing with proceeds of crime.

She was given bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on July 10.