Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cannabis.
Cannabis. Bill North
Crime

Cannabis plants discovered during police search

4th Apr 2018 2:18 PM

AFTER executing a search warrant at Georgica, police uncovered 72 cannabis plants of varying sizes.

Nimbin Police allegeon Friday they executed a search warrant at a Georgica address, finding no one at home when they arrived.

During a search of the property they located eight cannabis plants ranging from one to three metres in height, 64 other cannabis plants and 20.65kg of Cannabis Leaf.

At 12pm on Tuesday police returned to the location and placed a 51 year old Georgica woman under arrest.

She was taken to Nimbin Police station and charged with supplying cannabis greater than indictable quantity, cultivating cannabis greater than indictable quantity, and possessing a prohibited drug.

She was released on conditional bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court in May. #NimbinCrime

cannabis georgica lismore local court nimbin police northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star
Teen allegedly threw 30cm knife at boyfriend's abdomen

Teen allegedly threw 30cm knife at boyfriend's abdomen

Crime A 17-YEAR-OLD girl has faced Lismore Children's Court today following the violent incident which occurred during a domestic dispute.

75 beers and ciders on offer at new festival

75 beers and ciders on offer at new festival

Whats On The first Craft Beer and Cider Festival is planned for next month

  • 4th Apr 2018 2:55 PM
Who will play at Splendour this year?

Who will play at Splendour this year?

Music We had Dreams of some Wombats having a Vampire Weekend

Ballina netball royalty carries Queen's Baton

Ballina netball royalty carries Queen's Baton

News "So many people were cheering me on, calling out 'go Shirl'”

Local Partners