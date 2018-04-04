Cannabis plants discovered during police search

AFTER executing a search warrant at Georgica, police uncovered 72 cannabis plants of varying sizes.

Nimbin Police allegeon Friday they executed a search warrant at a Georgica address, finding no one at home when they arrived.

During a search of the property they located eight cannabis plants ranging from one to three metres in height, 64 other cannabis plants and 20.65kg of Cannabis Leaf.

At 12pm on Tuesday police returned to the location and placed a 51 year old Georgica woman under arrest.

She was taken to Nimbin Police station and charged with supplying cannabis greater than indictable quantity, cultivating cannabis greater than indictable quantity, and possessing a prohibited drug.

She was released on conditional bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court in May.