71-year-old sentenced after blowing double alcohol limit

A 71-year-old man has been convicted of mid-range drink driving after registering 0.108 at a random breath test.

Douglas George Beardow was charged with a mid-range driving offence after driving home from his daughter’s house and being stopped by an RBT where he registered double the legal limit.

In sentencing, Magistrate Crittenden factored in Mr Beardow’s good record over a long time of driving and good character.

Mr Beardow was sentenced to nine months conditional release but cannot make any other offences during that time.

Mr Beardow must appear before the court if called upon to do so at any time during the term of the Conditional Release Order.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said the sentence provided the opportunity for Mr Beardow to keep his licence.

Mr Beardow did not record a conviction for this charge.