Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RBT Roadside Breath Test caught a man in Casino blowing 0.108. Picture: Alix Sweeney
RBT Roadside Breath Test caught a man in Casino blowing 0.108. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

71-year-old sentenced after blowing double alcohol limit

Adam Daunt
11th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 71-year-old man has been convicted of mid-range drink driving after registering 0.108 at a random breath test.

Douglas George Beardow was charged with a mid-range driving offence after driving home from his daughter’s house and being stopped by an RBT where he registered double the legal limit.

In sentencing, Magistrate Crittenden factored in Mr Beardow’s good record over a long time of driving and good character.

Mr Beardow was sentenced to nine months conditional release but cannot make any other offences during that time.

Mr Beardow must appear before the court if called upon to do so at any time during the term of the Conditional Release Order.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said the sentence provided the opportunity for Mr Beardow to keep his licence.

Mr Beardow did not record a conviction for this charge.

casino court casino crime casino nsw northern rivers courts northern rivers crime news northern rivers news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Movie studio's plan to create 1000+ local jobs in 5 years

        Premium Content Movie studio's plan to create 1000+ local jobs in 5 years

        News OPERATING in Alstonville and Byron Bay, the company has long term plans for a major movie HQ in Ballina.

        Man allegedly caught growing 780 cannabis plants near Casino

        Premium Content Man allegedly caught growing 780 cannabis plants near Casino

        News Queensland man banned from leaving NSW while he awaits court date

        Man stabbed 35 times in prison after crime spree

        Premium Content Man stabbed 35 times in prison after crime spree

        News Court told of dangerous exploits of man who led police on chase

        Ballina Fair roof collapse: What engineers discovered

        Premium Content Ballina Fair roof collapse: What engineers discovered

        News Management of the shopping centre have issued a statement