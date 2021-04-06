Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Page MP Kevin Hogan with Ballina Shire mayor David Wright and members of the community.
Page MP Kevin Hogan with Ballina Shire mayor David Wright and members of the community.
News

$70K for two community hall upgrades

Javier Encalada
6th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Grants for $70,000 will support upgrades for two Northern Rivers community halls.

Wardell and Pimlico Halls need to make improvements to their facilities to make them safer and compliant with building standards.

Page MP Kevin Hogan highlighted the importance of the upgrades.

“This funding will allow for various repairs and improvements at Pimlico Hall, including new handrails on the ramps, upgraded door, interior and exterior repainting, and accessible parking and pathways,” Mr Hogan said.

Page MP Kevin Hogan with Ballina Shire mayor David Wright and members of the community.
Page MP Kevin Hogan with Ballina Shire mayor David Wright and members of the community.

“Wardell Hall upgrades will include new roofing, removal of asbestos from underneath the hall, new kitchen and toilets, and improved emergency exit ramps.

“This program is designed to support councils deliver infrastructure projects to support jobs and help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The funding was provided through the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCI) announced last year.

In August 2020, $3.4 million were announced for projects across Northern Rivers, with $1.6 million going to Byron and Ballina Shires.

local roads and community infrastructure program mayor david wright northern rivers community halls page mp kevin hogan pimlico wardell
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What to expect: Rain, wind and hazardous surf

        Premium Content What to expect: Rain, wind and hazardous surf

        Weather BOM has updated its weather forecast for the Northern Rivers.

        Health authority: Byron’s missing COVID tests located

        Premium Content Health authority: Byron’s missing COVID tests located

        News The incident is being thoroughly investigated to avoid the risk of it happening...

        Confirmed: Decision made on COVID restrictions

        Premium Content Confirmed: Decision made on COVID restrictions

        News NSW Health announces whether COVID-19 restrictions will end tonight as planned.

        Warnings: Hazardous surf, Flood Watch in place

        Premium Content Warnings: Hazardous surf, Flood Watch in place

        News Heavy rainfall associated with a deepening low pressure has the potential to cause...