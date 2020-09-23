$700K to replace much-needed ‘group home’ after fire

JUST over 12 months ago, firefighters desperately tried to save a group home at Jiggi after a deliberately lit blaze.

There was limited water available at the seven-bedroom property.

Firefighters used water from the fire trucks, and a swimming pool, to extinguish the blaze, but the property ‒ owned by CASPA Services and used as a residence for children and young people ‒ could not be saved.

Residents were taken to Lismore Base Hospital for observation, and a juvenile was eventually charged over the fire.

Now efforts have turned to rebuilding the important facility.

A development application has been lodged with Lismore City Council for a $710,000 building at the site.

According to the statement of environmental effects lodged by Greg Alderson Associates on behalf of CASPA Services, the DA is for the construction of a new purpose-built group home.

"The proposed group home has been specifically designed to meet the requirements for high needs clients and to meet the requirements of the Intensive Therapeutic Care Significant Disability program, and address the general lack of Specialist Disability Accommodation within the region," the report states.

"The proposed group home is a single dwelling that will contain four separate spaces that will be referred to as 'units' for the clients, that will each consist of a bedroom, bathroom and living area.

"Each of the units will also have a covered and uncovered outdoor area, and two units will contain a small kitchenette.

"The group home building will also include a kitchen and laundry for staff use only and three staff bedrooms with ensuites.

"The group home will be managed by staff at all times, typically with 2-3 staff working at any one time.

"The proposed kitchenettes are to include a sink, small bench and bar fridge to provide convenience for clients who may be more independent and do not need to rely on staff for drinks or snacks, which also provides them with some confidence to be able to be able to access these.

"These are not full kitchens and no cooking facilities will be provided in the rooms, they will only be in the separate kitchen to be used by the staff only."

The development application is on public exhibition until September 30.

For more information or to make a submission, visit the council's website.