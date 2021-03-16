$700,000 in unpaid water bills forces council to get tough

Richmond Valley Council says they are owed more than $700,000 in unpaid water bills, and they've had enough of asking people nicely to pay up.

Richmond Valley Council says they are owed more than $700,000 in unpaid water bills, and they've had enough of asking people nicely to pay up.

With residents owing more than $700,000 in unpaid water bills, Richmond Valley Council is considering tough action.

A report going before councillors at this week's meeting outlines a review of the debt recovery policy.

Chief financial officer Ryan Gaiter, in the report, said the review was required because of "increasing unpaid water accounts".

>>> How to activate your Daily Telegraph subscription

"The policy has been reviewed and proposed additions have been made to include the use of water restrictors to improve debt recovery," the report states.

"Although significant effort has been made to reduce overdue debts, unpaid water accounts continue to be a problem for council, with $700,912 in current arrears.

"Further adjustments to the policy are proposed in the form of introducing water restrictors to continue to improve the recovery of unpaid accounts.

>>> More news from the Richmond Valley

"At present Lismore City Council, Clarence Valley Council and Tweed Shire Council are all utilising this approach as a form of collecting outstanding debts prior to legal action commencing.

"A water restrictor device is a steel washer fitted to the water meter that limits the flow of water per minute to a property."

>>> TOUGH LOVE: Why Lismore council introduced water restrictors

Water restrictors would only be introduced once the ratepayer had been issued with a water notice, reminder notice, letter of demand notice, offer of application of a payment plan or financial hardship, and finally a notice of intent to restrict the water supply.

They would not be installed at hospitals, schools, preschools, retirement homes or at a property where there was a dialysis patient.

The council is proposing to install the restrictors when a ratepayer has two or more quarterly notices outstanding.

If, after three months, the bill has still not been paid, the water flow will be restricted even further.

"If a suitable payment arrangement is negotiated, the debt must be paid in the current financial year," the report states.

"At this point the restrictor that is in place will remain whilst the debt is being paid.

"Defaulting on agreed payment arrangements may result in a lesser flow or legal action.

"It is proposed that fees will apply for the installation of restrictors and other associated matters."

Councillors will debate the matter at the ordinary meeting on Tuesday, March 16.