7000 players: Why people are loving this sport

MACLEAN IS BACK: South Lismore defender Robert Vail tussles with Maclean FC captain Jarrad Doyle who scored a hat trick in Round One of the Anzac Cup competition. Photo by Steve Mackney

SOCCER is living up to its name on the Northern Rivers with 92 men’s teams to be graded across nine competitions and 44 women’s teams ready to play in one of five female leagues.

Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney said he is very pleased that team nominations for men’s and women’s competitions have increased.

“The pre-season competitions have been in progress for several weeks, but for most, the 2020 football season will commence at the end of March,” he said.

“Player participation numbers surged past 7000 in each of the past two seasons, there’s every indication this game will again dominate team participation sports this year.”

Mackney said the return of Maclean FC to the region will see the former Men’s Premier champions participate in the top league to be known as Premier League and the second tier Championship League.

He said the women’s top competition will be called the Women’s Premier League, while each senior competition will be rebadged as ‘League’ rather than Division.

Team nominations for the men’s competitions has reached the normal maximum of 10 teams in each of Leagues One to Six, with demand exceeding this number in each of the Championship League and League Seven, he said.

“In the week we celebrate rebel Female Football Week, team nominations for senior female football has exceeded past benchmarks,” he said.

“Although nominations are biased towards the more social levels of football, the introduction of a number of new teams, including Tumbulgum Rangers and the inclusion of Tintenbar East Ballina to a higher league, give more evidence that the game is in a good space.

“Junior nominations, including MiniRoos, who are the youngest players, is anticipated to see a further 450 teams nominated for season 2020.”

Mackney, says that a current review of the “State of Play” vindicates the investment in resources and a desire to provide a sound framework for football activity in this region.

Senior competitions commence on 27 to 29 March and all junior football will have commenced by May. 2.

More information at https://footballfarnorthcoast.com.au/.