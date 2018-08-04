7000 hospital patient records exposed online

Patient records from the Women’s and Children’s Hospital were exposed online until the breach was discovered and closed on Friday night.

Patient records from the Women’s and Children’s Hospital were exposed online until the breach was discovered and closed on Friday night.

MORE than 7000 Women's and Children's Hospital patients records were exposed online in a huge data bungle.

The information was contained within an academic presentation on childhood infections posted to the hospital website in 2005. It was removed from the hospital site in 2016, but had also been uploaded to two external document sharing sites.

"It contained embedded data with the names, date of birth and test results for around 7,200 pathology tests taken between 1996 and 2005," executive director of corporate services Phil Robinson said.

"Because the author did not remove the source data in the presentation it was able to be accessed online.

"The test results related to patients who were treated at the WCH for respiratory infection,gastro or whooping cough, all of which are childhood infections."

He said there was no suggestion that any SA Health patient records or information system had

been breached.

The document sharing sites are dokumen.tips and its affiliate docslide.com.br.

The presentation was also uploaded to four other file sharing sites, but not with the embedded patient data.

"Our IT security team advise that the risk of anyone discovering the embedded information within the presentation is extremely low," Mr Robinson said.

"Once we were alerted to the error late Wednesday afternoon, we identified the nature of the information and contacted the website administrators who removed the presentation containing the data by Thursday afternoon.

"However, because the data was stored in a cache, it wasn't completely removed from the internet until late last night."

Mr Robinson apologised for the error, which came to light after a consumer complaint to the Health and Community Services Complaints Commissioner.

Anyone with concerns can call an information line on 8155 5654.