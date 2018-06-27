$7000 for local family fighting breast cancer

All smiles in Lennox Head on Saturday as Northern Rivers Fashion Market organiser Renae Barnes and Jenny Riley from Riley Burnett worked together to raise $4,500 from Triona Shannon.

A YOUNG mum battling breast cancer was "blown away" by fundraising efforts to help her family.

The Northern Rivers Fashion Market at Riley Burnett raised a whooping $4500 for Triona Shannon, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer earlier this year after she first noticed a lump in her breast in August 2017.

Now undergoing treatment, Mrs Shannon's friends have rallied together in the hope of raising $10,000 for her family.

Organiser Renae Barnes said she was overwhelmed by the number of people who turned up to support Mrs Shannon on Saturday.

"It was beyond our wildest dreams, I just didn't know what the expect on the day but it was amazing," Ms Barnes said.

"Triona was blown away by how much money we have raised, as well as all of us girls who helped."

The quality of clothes donated by the local community were incredible and patrons found some great brands and styles at a discounted price.

"The quality of clothes were just beautiful, so it was a good thing just to get out, buy a new wardrobe and help a friend in need," Ms Barnes said.

"There were still plenty of clothes left over at the end of the day but they have been donated to the Salvation Army."

Currently Mrs Shannon's friends have raised around $7000 from the clothing sale, raffle and PayPal account.

"I think the last time we checked (the PayPal) it was at $2300," Ms Barnes said.

"We've still got the raffle running until the 1st of August.

"We are hoping to get to $10,000 all up."

There are some great prizes to be won in the raffle and plenty of tickets still for sale.

"We have the raffle tickets here at the Ballina Vet Hospital, Professionals in Ballina, Day Care in Skennars Head and Two Cups in Ballina.

"There are a heap of prizes that just keep on being donated.

"There's overnight bags, beauty vouchers and car service vouchers, there is a lot prizes to be won."

Tickets cost $2 each or three of $5.

Ms Barnes thanked the local community and volunteers for their ongoing support.

"Thank you to the community for coming on Saturday and buying raffle tickets and thank you to all the volunteers," she said.