700 people attended the funeral of Bungawalbin RFS captain Brian Fellows at St Marck's Church in Casino. Susanna Freymark

MORE than 700 people attended the funeral service for Brian Fellows on Monday, in a fitting tribute to a man who had dedicated 19 years of his life to protecting the Northern Rivers community as a volunteer firefighter with the NSW Rural Fire Service.

The 74-year-old "larrikin” was the captain of Bungawalbyn Rural Fire Brigade.

The highly respected firefighter was farewelled at a service at St Marks Anglican Church in Casino on Monday.