700 homes without power after lightning strike

MORE than 700 Essential energy customers are currently without power in the Nimbin area.

The power went off at approximately 2.20pm.

It was estimated the power would be back on in the next half hour.

Nimbin Hookups Facebook followers posted this message from essential energy: "Essential Energy Crews have just located a broken cross arm due to a lightning strike near The Channon due to recent storms. We have a team onsite making repairs with power expected to turn off at 14.30pm for approximately two hours”.