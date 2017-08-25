700 acid tabs nabbed at Nimbin aimed for kids, police say

Arrests are expected to be made in the coming days after 700 acid tabs were discovered at a Nimbin property.

POLICE say a haul of about 700 tabs of LSD, also known as acid, uncovered at raid in Nimbin was aimed to be sold to youths.

Sniffer dogs led officers to the commercial quantity of the illicit drug during a search warrant at a Thorburn St property yesterday.

A cannabis plant and cookies as well as a further 1.6kg of the prohibited substance was also seized by police along with an expandable baton and just under $4000 cash.

Investigations are continuing with arrests expected to be made in the coming days.

Acting Inspector Tory Turner said local intelligence that revealed the drugs were allegedly intended to be sold to kids was very concerning.

To young people considering taking illicit substances such as LSD, Acting Insp Turner warned the drugs have different, and sometimes fatal, affects on each user.

"You just don't know what is actually in the drug,” Acting Insp Turner said.

She said the drugs are often concocted at unhygienic places, citing that the stash discovered at Nimbin was found in a shed.

Acting Insp Turner said police will continue to conduct search warrants and investigations to crack down on the supply and creation of LSD in the Nimbin area.