70 young musicians fill Lismore with music

the Northern Rivers Youth Orchestra program extends regional music students by providing the opportunity to experience the social and educational benefits of playing together in a large ensemble.

the Northern Rivers Youth Orchestra program extends regional music students by providing the opportunity to experience the social and educational benefits of playing together in a large ensemble. Marc Stapelberg

Youth orchestra to perform in Lismore : the Northern Rivers Youth Orchestra program extends regional music students by providing the opportunity to experience the social and educational benefits of playing together in a large ensemble.

In the first week of the July school holidays, 70 young musicians from across the region will converge on the Northern Rivers Conservatorium to play together as an orchestra.

Now in its seventh year, the Northern Rivers Youth Orchestra program extends regional music students by providing the opportunity to experience the social and educational benefits of playing together in a large ensemble.

The repertoire of NRYO 2018 features music of the 20 / 21st Century and covers a wide range of styles.

In this period of music there is a wonderful array of sounds, rhythms and melodies to explore and, as in previous workshops, we are focussing on the development of ensemble skills.

Musical Director Michael McCabe said, "If there is a major focus point this year, it is tone and colour. The fundamentals of good ensemble playing include good listening skills for pitch and rhythm but also how one's sound blends with their fellow musicians."

Students learn their parts throughout term two in preparation for the three-day intensive immersion program where they participate in sectional and whole orchestral (tutti) workshop rehearsals under the guidance of expert local and guest tutors and conductors.

All this hard work, which is also incredible fun, will culminate in a public performance for family, friends and fans to be held this year at Lismore City Hall with the support of our partner Norpa.

the Northern Rivers Youth Orchestra program extends regional music students by providing the opportunity to experience the social and educational benefits of playing together in a large ensemble. Marc Stapelberg

The orchestra program includes a Senior Orchestra, Junior Concert Band and Junior Strings Ensemble. The Senior Orchestra is aimed at High School aged students to young adult with a playing ability of AMEB Grade 3 and above.

The Junior ensembles are aimed at Primary School Stage 2 and 3 with playing ability of AMEB Grade 1 - 2.

"Buddies" from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music will return to NRYO for the sixth year running. This program is part of a special partnership between the Sydney Con and all Regional Conservatoriums across NSW that sees tertiary students from SCM work with students in regional NSW.

The public concert includes performances from some smaller ensemble items in addition to the Orchestra and Junior ensembles, with a program that includes Mexican folk, classic rock, early 20th century and 21st century rock and a revisit to our Silver Jubilee piece.

Join us for NRYO 2018 to be part of the most musically exciting program you will be involved in this year.