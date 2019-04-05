70 years of bliss for East Lismore couple

STILL IN LOVE: John and Valerie Troughton will celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary on April 14 after being married for 70 years.

THEIR 70-year-long love story began in a very subtle way.

John, 95, and Valerie, 89, Troughton are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary next week, and said they have led a "very fortunate" life together.

The pair started their lives as neighbours at Fernleigh, near Lismore, although Valerie said she "barely knew" her future husband at that point.

"At the time I was going to school with his older brother, and all I knew about him was there was this other fellow down the road," she said.

"It wasn't until my family moved to the Wadeville area years later that John came back on the scene."

John had been boarding at the Nimbin Hotel, having started a wireless radio business in town, when Valerie's mother insisted he stay on their farm.

She said after the family moved once again, this time to Eltham, John continued to visit and their relationship grew from there.

"It's hard to explain. It was just something which grew," she said.

"When I was 18, we were travelling backwards and forwards to see each other when John said to me, 'I think we ought to get married'."

The pair were married at St Paul's Presbyterian Church on Keen Street on April 14, 1949.

For five years, John and Valerie lived in the flat behind John's wireless radio store.

After their first child was born, the family moved to East Lismore, where they have lived in the same house for 65 years and raised three children together.

Their family has since grown to include seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

When asked if there was a secret to having a successful marriage, Valerie said "there's no real secret".

"A marriage is just like running a business, you just have to work at it," she said.

Valerie said once you decide to marry, a couple has to "work together to build their life".

"They like to say in a marriage there's a lot of give and take, but really to make it work there's lots of give and not much take," she said.

"It's not yours and mine, it's ours."