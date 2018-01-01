70-year-old rock star's gig is the hottest ticket in town

MUSIC icon Daryl Braithwaite (and his twin brother Glenn) celebrated their 70th birthday last January 11.

With more than 3000 people on social media alone interested in the show, Braithwaite is the hottest ticket in town for next week's entertainment, competing with much younger visiting and local bands.

The Beach Hotel confirmed today that the online interest has resulted in a number of pre-sold tickets, but the gig is not sold out yet, although it's expected to sell out via on-the-door sales.

Braithwaite was the lead vocalist of Sherbet (1970-1984), and returned for various reunions.

He has a solo career, placing 15 singles in the Australian top 40, including two number-one hits, You're My World (October 1974) and The Horses (January 1991).

The Horses also earned him two ARIA awards in 1992, for Single of the Year and Best Male Artist.

His second studio album, Edge (November 1988), peaked at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, No. 14 in Norway and No. 24 in Sweden.

In 2017, Braithwaite was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame by Jimmy Barnes. To coincide, Sony Music Australia released a new compilation, called Days Go By, which debuted at No. 5.

At Falls Byron Bay 2017/18, Braithwaite's show was one of the most popular of the whole festival, with thousands singing The Horses spontaneously while waiting for other bands to go on stage, during the three-day festival.

The Horses at Falls: Crowds react to Daryl Braithwaite singing The Horses at Falls Byron Bay 2017-18.

Speaking to The Northern Star at that festival, Braithwaite said not to understand the reason it is so popular but he is thankful for the love he and the song have received.

"I don't know what the answer is. I get emails and messages on social media asking me to play it at weddings and funerals," he said.

"I recently went to the funeral of a friend of mine and they played The Horses because she loved it so much.

"I even asked Ricky Lee (Jones, the American who wrote and released it first) if she knew why the song is so big, and she said 'it's a beautiful song', but also think it's a song about reaching out, full of ethereal stuff, and I'm sure there is people who don't like but but those who do, they love it so much!

"I'm really fortunate of bring the recipient, and the band and I have seen it grow over the past 29 years."