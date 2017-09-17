22°
Elderly man arrested for indecently assaulting door sales rep

Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Trevor Veale
Alina Rylko
A 70-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with two counts of assault with act of indecency, after making unwanted advances towards a sales woman who visited him in his home.

Tweed/Byron LAC police allege that at about 2pm on Saturday a number of sales representatives were speaking to residents in the Tweed Heads West area.

An elderly man invited a female sales rep into his home, where after a short period of time he made a number of unwanted advances towards the her.

The woman fled the scene and notified police, who attended a short time later and arrested the man.

The man will face Tweed Heads Local Court on October 9, 2017.

Lismore Northern Star
