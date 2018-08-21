Menu
Woodburn RFS took these photos of the Ellangowan bushfire.
News

70 firefighers, 8 water-bombing planes help at bushfire

21st Aug 2018 6:24 AM

A "CHALLENGING" bushfire at Ellangowan, near Casino, has finally been brought under control thanks to a massive effort by firefighters.

The Rural Fire Service has this morning said that firefighters remain on scene and are continuing to work on strengthening and consolidating containment lines.

"Backburning operations will be undertaken as conditions allow," the RFS posted on its website.

"This will result in an increase in fire activity and smoke.

"Winds are forecast to strengthen tomorrow, which could see gusts of 30-40km/h across the fireground.

"The immediate threat to properties has reduced throughout the evening."

More than 70 firefighters and eight water-bombing planes were called in to help control the blaze.

A linescan of the Mothersoles Road fire shows the fire making run to the north. Firefighters are undertaking back burning in a bid to contain the fire.
"Residents should be aware, however, that conditions might change quickly," the RFS explained in a community newsletter, issued last night.

"It is important to remember that if you live near these fires, you must remain vigilant and monitor the situation closely.

"You must ensure your property is well prepared and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

"Over the coming days, heavy plant is being deployed to prepare identified containment lines.

"Plans are also being developed to contain the fires as more favourable weather conditions present themselves and fire behaviour calms down."

Advice

  • If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately
  • Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.
  • For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.
