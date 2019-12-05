7 ways to help bushfire survivors

HELPING OUT: There are plenty of ways to help those affected by the devastating bushfires this festive season,

IN THE lead up to Christmas, here are seven ways you can help people who have been devastated by the bushfires which continue to blaze across New South Wales.

While many community groups, including sporting ands service clubs have stepped up, there are still opportunities for individuals to help.

But the prime message is not to donate pre-loved household goods, clothing and items.

According to the NSW Bushfire Recovery Co-ordinator Euan Ferguson, many charities have asked people to hold donating furniture and clothing..

“It’s much better if people donate money to an organisation like the Salvos, Vinnies or Red Cross,” he said.

”This means people in recovery can decide what to spend their money on.

“They can go to the local store and this will help their community get back on its feet and is an important part of the recovery process.”

How to help

1. Money - There are a number of funds which have been established to support those affected by the bush fires. These include: Australian Red Cross Disaster Recovery and Relief, Salvation Army Disaster Appeal and St Vincent de Paul Society Bushfire Appeal (NSW)

2. Volunteer - there are many community groups which are providing support to fire affected areas, including Blazeaid

3. Donate Blood - The region’s blood banks need more blood and plasma donations. If you can’t afford to give money, then donating blood is a great option. While there’s some conditions such as age, this is a great option, book an appointment at 13 14 95

4. Helping wildlife - WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service) is accepting donations to help their efforts in supporting displaced and injured wildlife affected by the NSW fires

5. First responder - You can join a local emergency services group as a volunteer. Consider joining your local Rural Fire Service brigade or State Emergency Service unit, while organisations such as the Country Women’s Association have many different opportunities to help communities facing tough times

6. Community - Be a good neighbour. Check on those not only living nearby, but also in your social, sporting and community groups. Take the time to be kind. Make time to put on the kettle, make a cuppa and listen. Many people are feeling the effects of the drought as well as bushfires, even if they are not in an area which has been burned. The region is still in recovery from the 2017 ex-Cyclone Debbie floods and we have seen bushfires going on around us since February 2019.