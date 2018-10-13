7 ways to enjoy the rain

According to BOM Stanthorpe is unlikely to see another downpour any time soon. A child splashes in a puddle

According to BOM Stanthorpe is unlikely to see another downpour any time soon. A child splashes in a puddle Noelle Otto

THERE'S no such thing as bad weather, there's only the wrong clothes.

We need this rain, most of New South Wales is still in drought, so let's celebrate all the wet stuff falling out of the sky.

Here's seven ways to enjoy the stormy weather..

2. Puddle jumping - Pull on your gumboots, slip on a rain coat, grab an umbrella and go outside. Or dare to put on your swimmers! Stomp in puddles, walk the dog, get the kids away from their screen. Get wet. Breath in the fresh cool air.

3. Plant bath - Get all your indoor plants and place them outside for a bath. The dust will wash off the leaves and they will bloom with happiness.

4. Good read - Curl up with a good book or three. Visit your local library or bookshop or do a swap with friends. Stretch out on the couch, turn off your phone and fall into a good read.

5. Cook up a storm -Now is a great time to get your friends / family / kids together and try some fun recipes. No-one can make chocolate crackles or fairy cakes without licking the bowl or dancing around the kitchen with an egg beater to the Rolling Stones. Try it I dare you.

6. Movie marathon - Hunker down and catch up on your favourite flicks or head off to the cinema for some big screen time.

7. Pyjama party - If you have no reason to go out then you can spend the day in in your PJs chilling out watch bad TV, listening to good radio, catching up on your Phantom comic collection, make a play fort with a clothes airer and some blankets or whatever. Don't feel guilty. Take some time out, you deserve it.