7 ways to be happier and healthier

HAPPINESS: Life is short for look for ways to be happy. Now is a good time to start as March 20 is International Happiness Day.

So turn that frown upside down, here's seven guaranteed ways to be a bit more on the sunny side of your street.

1. Hug something or somebody - From your sweetheart to a dog, researchers have found a hug sky-rockets your levels of the love hormone of oxytocin (which apparently you can also experience through chocolate.

2. Move - get your blood going, get oxygen pumping in your lungs as exercise from dancing to darts, hockey to hula-hooping, walking to wake-boarding, has been shown to increase your endorphins. And as all you science geeks out there know, endophins are chemicals that are able to cross through the gaps between neurons in order to pass along a message from one to the next and thus create a feeling of well-being.

3. Be grateful - Write down five things you really appreciate. It might be a friend you go to the footy with, your dad for calling the other night or your house-mate who washed up last night. My mum once said to me when I was grumpy teenager, "happiness is wanting what you've got, not getting what you want.” Darn it, she was right. Again.

4. Get more sleep - Put down that smart phone and step away from the TV. Go and get some shut-eye. Many people who are stressed or unhappy can really benefit from a good nights sleep.

5. Spoil yourself in small ways - A small bouquet of scented flowers, a nice bottle of juice, your favourite magazine or some exfolient to give your feet a good scrub and relax.

6. Be kind to someone else - Helping other people from putting out your elderly neighbour's rubbish bin to always waving hello as you walk past can really make someone's day.

7. Make one of your dreams come true - Sign up for that art class, sporting club, book group, dance workshop. Start that book, painting, garage band or language course. Don't wait to be happy.