19 places to celebrate New Year's Eve on the Northern Rivers

ARE you ready to party? The new year -- and new decade -- is almost here, so put your dancing shoes on.

There are plenty of events for everyone to enjoy tonight.

Here's just a selection:

1. Tropical Fruits

Lismore's party to end all parties will feature some stellar DJs this year, including the one and only Kitty Glitter and DJ Blacklow from the USA. The show opens from 8.45pm with First Nations Queens Nana Miss Koori, Nova Gina and Tyra Bankstown performing the grand cabaret opening. At 11.45pm Maude Boate will perform a spectacular show with JoJo Marino and Nova Gina to take revellers through to the midnight countdown and new pyrotechnic spectacular. More information: www.tropicalfruits.org.au

2. Alstonville New Year's Eve Family Festival

The fireworks are going ahead at the Alstonville Showground tonight as part of this family-friendly celebration. It regularly attracts several thousand people, with a $2 entry fee making it very affordable. The event has always targeted families, so alcohol isn't allowed and it wraps up at 10pm. There will be plenty of rides for kids of various ages, and the adults can relax to the music of Trip Lickit. The gates open to the Alstonville Showground at 5.30pm.

3. Falls Festival

The party is under way at North Byron Parklands, with plenty of excellent music, good food and 20,000 friends to ring in the new year. Peking Duk will take to the Valley Stage at 11.50pm to help you start 2020 on the right note. For more information visit https://fallsfestival.com/byronbay/

4. Soul Street New Year's Eve Celebration

This is a family-friendly, alcohol free New Year's Eve celebration in Byron Bay. It will kick off at 4pm and wrap up at midnight. There will be no fireworks or events on the beachfront. Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

5. New Year's Eve Party at Club Evans RSL

Held on the lawn, by the river at the back of Club Evans RSL will be the perfect party for families. There will be free bouncing castles and games, free face painting and glow sticks. Entertainment from the Undercover Band and Cold Sparkular Fountain Display. Food from Junkyard BBQ, Donut Man and Muzza's Icecream and lollies.

6. New Year's Eve at the Eltham Hotel

The pub will be open until 2am, with a live band and DJs to bring in the new year. Kids can eat free between 5pm and 7pm. They'll also host a recovery party on New Year's Day with spritzers, Bloody Marys, food, cold beer and music.

7. Bondi Cigars at the Ballina RSL

Don't miss one of Australia's best-loved bands, the Bondi Cigars, will be putting on a free show at the Ballina RSL Club tonight, from 9.15pm.

Plus these 12 gigs at local pubs and clubs: