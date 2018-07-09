7 tips to surviving a camping holiday with the kids

Are you taking the kids camping these holidays? We have some advice for you.

Are you taking the kids camping these holidays? We have some advice for you.

ARE you planning to take the kids camping these school holidays?

Make sure everything goes smoothly (well, as smoothly as possible), with these handy tips from those who have more hands on experience than anyone else - the teams at First Sun Holiday Park at Byron Bay and Broken Head Holiday Park.

1. Tent, caravan or cabin?

If you've never been camping before, you might not want to try pitching a tent on your first trip. Maybe book a cabin, or borrow your mum and dad's caravan for a few days. Think about what facilities you want and what luxuries you are prepared to do without.

2. Make a list - and check it

Get everyone involved in preparing and thinking about your family holiday. Some must-haves include: Sunscreen and insect repellent, esky for cold food, hand sanitiser, torches, snacks, drinking water, multiple changes of clothes, shoes, bikes, card games and lots of towels.

3. Food, food and more food

All that exploring can make little people very hungry. Fruit salad, carrots, cucumbers, celery and cherry tomatoes are easy and healthy snacks.

4. Get the kids to help

It might be holidays, but kids can be given some easy chores to help keep the campsite clean. Ask them to sweep, pack up or set up chairs and do the washing up.

5. To switch off, or not?

It's a big decision - should you take your electronic devices, or embrace the great outdoors? They key here is to keep busy with plenty of fun activities, like swimming, fishing, bike riding, bird watching and bush walking. Try a treasure hunt with clues, explore rock pools and creeks, cathc bugs, build sand castles, fly kites... there's so much to do.

6. Don't be afraid of dirt

Let the kids get dirty, sandy and muddy! All that sunshine and fresh air is good for them and helps kids build a resistance to bugs and illnesses.

7. Sleepy time

Don't forget about naps! With the kids experiencing so many new things, they will be worn out. So if they start getting grumpy in the afternoons, set them up somewhere with a book and they may just doze off... bonus quiet time for everyone!