7 times there were rare, deadly diseases on Northern Rivers

FROM serious viral diseases to rare genetic conditions, here are seven different diseases seen in the Northern Rivers over the years.

1. Diphtheria

A serious infection of the nose and throat that's easily preventable by a vaccine.

The latest confirmed case of diphtheria in a Northern Rivers adult was announced this month, but was the first case of toxigenic diphtheria in the Northern NSW Local Health District since 2001.

In the 1900s, diphtheria caused more deaths in Australia than any other infectious disease and was a common cause of death in children, but has now almost disappeared in Australia due to immunisation.

2. Meningococcal Disease

It carries a high mortality rate if untreated but is a vaccine-preventable disease.

The North Coast Public Health Unit confirmed a Maclean resident was been admitted to Lismore Base Hospital with meningococcal disease on March 20 this year.

Assistant Director, North Coast Public Health Unit, Greg Bell said at the time meningococcal disease was very uncommon in NSW and only one other case has been notified in NNSW LHD this year, and only five cases for the whole of last year.

He said meningococcal bacteria are not easily spread from person to person or by sharing drinks, food or cigarettes, and the bacteria do not survive well outside the human body.

Close contacts generally include those who live in the same household, attend the same care group in childcare, or are sexual contacts of the ill person.

3. Whooping cough

Serious but not particularly rare, whooping cough is particularly dangerous for babies less than six months of age.

On March 13 this year, The Northern Star reported 21 cases of whooping cough had been confirmed in the Northern Rivers over the past month.

It's a highly contagious respiratory tract infection that is easily preventable by vaccine.

4. Lyme disease

There has been much debate about this disease over the years.

The tick-borne illness causes a rash, often in a bull's-eye pattern, and flu-like symptoms. Joint pain and weakness in the limbs can also occur.

While it is unknown cases were contracted on the Northern Rivers, residents have reported being affected by the disease.

5. Atypical Rett Syndrome

If there's to be a poster boy for Rare Diseases Day, Goonellabah's Ashton Hayes should be a leading candidate.

Young Ashton is one of only a few people in the world with the genetic condition Atypical Rett Syndrome.

Despite being caused by a gene mutation, Rett syndrome is rarely inherited.

Infants seem healthy during their first six months, but over time, rapidly lose coordination, speech and use of the hands. Symptoms may then stabilise for years.

According to rarediseases.info.nih.gov: "Atypical Rett syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder that is diagnosed when a child has some of the symptoms of Rett syndrome (RTS) but does not meet all the diagnostic criteria. Children with atypical Rett syndrome can have symptoms that are either milder or more severe than those seen in Rett syndrome. Several subtypes of atypical Rett syndrome have been defined.

There's no cure, but medication, physio- and speech therapy and nutritional support help manage symptoms, prevent complications and improve quality of life.

6. Polio

NSW Health: Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that can cause paralysis and death. Immunisation has dramatically reduced the incidence of polio but it still exists in some developing countries.

Polio is transmitted through contaminated water or food, or contact with an infected person.

In 2016, The Northern Star reported on a man with polio who had said the vaccine "saved his life” when he contracted the disease as a young child.

Many people who are infected with the poliovirus don't become sick and have no symptoms, otherwise is can cause fever, headaches, lethargy, nausea and vomiting occurs in about 10 per cent of people who are infected with the virus. Most of these people completely recover.

However, about 2 per cent go on to experience severe muscle pain with back or neck stiffness, called nonparalytic aseptic meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain without weakness).

7. Measles

In 2013 there were fears of a serious measles outbreak around Byron Bay after a seven-year-old boy and his mother attended hospital with the highly contagious disease, weeks after a teenager attending Byron Bay High School was diagnosed, The Daily Telegraph reported.

NSW Health: Measles is a serious disease that is easily spread through the air. Immunisation is effective in preventing the disease.