7 things councillors will discuss at this week’s meeting

The future use of funds recouped from the decommissioned lighthouse sculpture will be discussed at the council’s meeting. Picture: Marc Stapelberg

A SUGGESTION for better utilising the space above council carparks and a plan to tackle dogs’ impacts on wildlife will be among the issues discussed at Byron Shire Council’s ordinary meeting on Thursday.

Here are some of the items on the agenda:

1. Housing

In the Mayoral Minute, mayor Simon Richardson will move that council give in-principle support to the establishment of “diverse and affordable housing” above council-owned carparks, without reducing the number of available parking spaces.

2. Julian Assange

Deputy mayor Sarah Ndiaye will call for the council to write to the Australian Foreign Affairs Minister, asking the Federal Government to intervene in matters involving Wikileaks founder and former Northern Rivers resident Julian Assange.

Cr Ndiaye will ask for the council to write to state and federal representatives, asking them to join the Bring Assange Home Parliamentary Group.

Mr Assange, who is in poor health, is facing extradition to the US from the UK for prosecution under the Espionage Act.

3. Year-round swimming

Cr Ndiaye will ask for the council to conduct a feasibility study to consider operating Mullumbimby’s Petria Thomas Swimming Pool throughout the year.

4. River warriors

Cr Ndiaye will put forward a motion calling for the council to support Positive Change for Marine Life in its request for $20,000 to employ a local co-ordinator for the group’s River Warriors program.

5. Sculpture funds

The council’s staff have recommended a total of $26,948 – the remaining funds available after the sale of birds from the decommissioned Ewingsdale Rd lighthouse sculpture – be divided evenly between the development of an arts and cultural policy and the projects working to reduce homelessness.

The undamaged birds removed from the contentious sculpture were sold to the community for $20 each.

6. Dog management

Councillors will consider an appropriate course of action regarding dog management at Tallow Creek, including patrols and certain proposed restrictions to protect wildlife in the area.

7. Netball move

The council will consider whether to endorse the relocation of Byron Bay Netball Club from

the Byron Recreation Grounds to the Cavanbah Centre.

Staff have recommended the council support this shift.

They have also recommended the council allocate $61,000 through the Open Space (Byron Bay Catchment) developer contributions reserve to fund the installation of outdoor lighting, while reducing the budget for the Railway Park project by the same amount.