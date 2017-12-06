7 things you didn't know about the $1 coin

THE humble $1 coin is nothing to be sneezed at. Here are seven fun facts:

1. It's made up of 92% copper, 6% Aluminium, 2% Nickel

2. Weighs 9 grams and is 25mm in diameter

3. First introduced on May 14, 1984 but planning began in mid-1970s to replace the one dollar note

4. The first year of minting saw 186.3 million coins produced

5. There is a so-called "$1/10c mule" coin out in circulation and could be worth anywhere from $1000 to $3000. It has a distinctive 'double rim' resulting from a printing error in 2000

6. In the 33 years the coin has existed, new coins are made each year, but there were no new coins in 1987, 1989, 1990, 1991 and 2012.

7. For just $1 a day, you can get unlimited digital access to The Northern Star, the Courier Mail+/Daily Telegraph+ plus the Star newspaper delivered to your door six days a week. Or if you're a digital-only reader, you can pay just 50c a day to have unrestricted digital access to our site and the Courier Mail+/Daily Tele+. For all the info head to www.northernstar.com.au/hotoffer or phone 1300 361 604. Available until December 15.