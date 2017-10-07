7 stories you might have missed this week

Tara Clark was worried for her daughter Sienna, 6, who was struck down by the flu.

Tara Clark was worried for her daughter Sienna, 6, who was struck down by the flu. Marc Stapelberg

SEVEN stories making headlines on the Northern Rivers this week.

A woman has been bitten by a German Shepred at New Brighton Beach, North of Brunswick Heads and Byron Bay. Facebook / Yonit Plotnik

Sunday: LAST week a tourist ended up in hospital after she was attacked by a dog on the beach. Read more...

Missing woman Selena Collinson, 20. Facebook

Monday and Tuesday: IT WAS an anxious few days for friends and family when they couldn't make contact with an Ocean Shores woman. Read more...

Northern Star Photographer Jay Cronan flys from Lismore to Lennox, then to head south along the coast in the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to take aerial photographs of the Northern Rivers. Ballina Marina, Fishing Trawler . Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star Jay Cronan

Tuesday: THE approval of a marina master plan has opened up a huge opportunity to transform one of the shire's boating precincts.Read more...

An illustration of what Biohub will look like. Contributed

Wednesday: THE first crowdfunded bioHub facility is an Australian will be built on the Northern Rivers. Read more...

Wednesday: A MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR medical facility offering specialised services for the region. Read more...

Thursday: The issue of illegal camping in the Byron Shire was raised, sparking a debate as to whether tourism was killing Byron Bay. Read more...

Thursday: AFTER watching her daughter fight off a deadly strain of influenza for six days in hospital, on mum said it was a battle her six-year-old shouldn't have had to endure. Read more...