7 skate park locations council staff have considered

A concept design for the proposed Plateau Drive skate park which Ballina Shire Council may place on public exhibition. The council will consider the matter at its March 28 meeting.

IT'S a debate that's spanned many years.

The proposal for a skate park at the Plateau Drive district park in Wollongbar could move ahead when Ballina Shire Councillors consider placing it on public exhibition this week.

In a report that's included in this week's agenda, council staff have laid out seven options which have been considered for the facility.

Proposed site: Plateau Drive district park, Wollongbar

Council staff have recommended a concept design for this site be released for public exhibition.

The area, once home to the Summerland Drive-in Theatre, is dedicated to be a district park and has an existing playground in close proximity.

It has footpath access, passive surveillance, a planned provision for parking and access to public transport.

Council staff identified opposition during past community consultation, the proximity to homes and nearby busy road as drawbacks.

Russellton Industrial Estate

Existing access to this council-owned site is through Roads and Maritime Service land and about a third of the existing recreation area is on RMS land.

In its favour are existing path access, passive surveillance, previous requests for a skate park at this site and a lack of neighbouring properties.

But the site has no existing toilets or water, limited parking and was previously assessed as unsuitable by the council.

Geoff Watt Oval, Alstonville

The council has identified three possible locations for a skate park at these existing sporting fields.

In their report, council staff said passive surveillance, existing sporting uses of the site, parking, access to public transport and existing public amenities supported consideration of this site.

But the proximity to residential areas and storm water management could be problematic.

Crawford Park, Alstonville

This site would offer path access to Alstonville, passive surveillance form Ballina Rd and has existing amenities.

It has existing sporting uses, parking and access to public transport.

It is, however, close to homes, council has received submissions against a skate park being built there and there would be storm water management concerns.

Lumley Park, Alstonville

Lumley Park is Crown Reserve land, which council manages.

It would have path access to Alstonville, passive surveillance and public transport access and has existing amenities and parking.

But it is not council-owned land, is close to homes, would pose storm water challenges and an upgrade to existing facilities would be required.

Cawley Park, Alstonville

Cawley Park would have path access to the Alstonville town centre and residential areas and would have passive surveillance from surrounding streets.

But it is surrounded by homes and has no existing public amenities.

Gap Road Fields, near Alstonville

There are existing public amenities at this site and there are no nearby homes that would be impacted.

Working against this site, according to the council report, are its isolated location with limited passive surveillance, lack of pathway access or formal parking and its distance from other facilities.