7 reasons why you need a fishy friend in your life

FIND A FRIEND: Petbarn Lismore will be hosting a series of Aqua Fun Days next week to dish out top advice from aquatic experts, as well as provide fun activities for all ages, and share great deals on aquatic pet products. George Doyle

FORGET your canine and feline friends, why not consider getting a pet fish?

Petbarn Lismore will be hosting a series of 'Aqua Fun Days' to dish out top advice from aquatic experts, as well as provide fun activities for all ages, and share great deals on aquatic pet products.

Surprisingly, with 8.7 million fish pets around the country, fish are by far the most popular pets in Australia.

To celebrate Australia's favourite aquatic companions, Petbarn Lismore is inviting Northern Rivers residents to Aqua Fun Days to learn from local aquatic experts, experience the wonders of owning an aquatic pet, and enjoy competitions and prizes.

Petbarn Lismore store manager Tracy Simpson said Aqua Fun Days are a "great opportunity for fish parents and prospective owners to learn about the joys of owning aquatic pets".

The Lismore store will hold Aqua Fun Days from from Thursday, October 3 until Sunday, October 6.

"We would love Northern Rivers locals to come down and join the festivities this year for Aqua Fun Day," Ms Simpson said.

"Our aquatic experts will be on hand to assist with questions, provide tips and help families stock up on the best products for their aquatic friends."

Northern Rivers locals heading into Aqua Fun Day at Petbarn Lismore will have the chance to participate in social competitions, with the winners receiving gift cards of $1,000, $750, and $500, as well as receiving 20 per cent off all aquatic-related purchases on the day.

There will also be in store colouring competitions with plenty of prizes for children.

Why you need a fishy friend

1. "Anybody that owns aquatic pets will tell you that they are one of the best first pets to own," Ms Simpson said.

2. Perfect if you live in a unit or smaller space

3. Good for those people who aren't able to live with cats or dogs due to allergies or other reasons

4. Simple way to experience the joy of owning a pet

5. Fish are "incredible creatures" and come in many different colours, shapes and sizes

6. Ideal, easy to maintain pet for people who love animals but might not have a lot of time to spend with them

7. Great way to teach kids about the responsibility and discipline of owning a pet.