26°
Opinion

7 reasons Friday 13th is lucky

LUCKY CAT: Friday 13th can be a lucky day despite how many black cats you come across,
LUCKY CAT: Friday 13th can be a lucky day despite how many black cats you come across, Supplied
Alison Paterson
by

SUFFERING from triskaidekaphobia - a fear of Friday the 13th - is common phobia.

But there's no reason to avoid black cats or walking under ladders.

Having been born on a 13th myself, of course I'm biased.

But here's seven reasons to love this date.

1. If you live in Finland then today you will be celebrating National Accident Day which aims to raise awareness about safety. As it's around 12.3 Lt per capita annually, they probably need it.

2. Alfred Hitchcock was born on a Friday the 13th in 1899 and his very first film, no surprises here, was Number 12.

3. The scary franchise Friday the 13th which comprises 12 horror flicks, books, a TV series and thanks to the lead character in the films, Jason Voorhees, a mask which will be forever associated with blood and gore.

4. One folklore tradition suggests if today you have a grasshopper in your home a distinguished guest will arrive, while a ladybird suggests visitors; and a frog indicates money is coming. Bring on the frogs I say.

5. There's always lots of great bargains to be had with shops offering special discounts.

6. It's a great excuse to stay home and keep out of harms way. I can feel a binge session of scary movies coming on.

7. There's a Friday 13th next month, so you have another 30 days to prepare.

Topics:  black cats friday 13th good luck northern rivers lifestyle

Lismore Northern Star
Firies save church after late night blaze in Lismore CBD

Firies save church after late night blaze in Lismore CBD

FIRE fighters say an inner CBD building was saved by mere minutes from being destroyed by fire last night.

$3 million upgrade for Lismore sporting field

ON THE BALL: Lismore mayor Isaac Smith joined Kevin Hogan MP to turn over the first sod at Oakes Oval ahead of its remodelling as member of local football and cricket officials and the construction contractors look on.

Redevelopment "critical" for the future of football in northern NSW

SCAM: 'Congratulations, you have won $190,000'

This scam scratchie is doing the rounds.

All you do is pay a processing fee and supply your bank details

FIRST LOOK: Casino's new biohub venture

An illustration of what Biohub will look like.

High praise for Richmond Valley Council's proactive efforts

Local Partners